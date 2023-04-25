Adele praises James Corden for supporting her after Simon Konecki divorce

Adele talked about the painful time she leaned on James Corden for support following her heartbreaking split from husband Simon Konecki.



The Easy on Me singer joined Corden for the final Carpool Karaoke episode days before the TV host is set to release the last episode of his The Late Late Show.

The singer was brought to tears while recalling the painful time following her breakup as she revealed what inspired her song I Drink Wine.

During the car ride, the superstar said she wrote the song after having a conversation with Corden in January 2020 while they were on vacation with their families.

Adele and Corden were joined by their respective families at the trip, which includes singer’s son, whom she shares with Konecki, Corden’s wife, Julia Carey, and Corden’s three children: Max, Carey, and Charlotte.

“We were on our way home and my mood had changed,” Adele said. “It was the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for just being an adult. When the year before that, I had left Simon and stuff like that.”

The Grammy winner went on to heap praises on Corden and his family for supporting her after she parted ways with Konecki.

“You and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me,” she added, “you used to do it with humour as well, you used to be like: ‘Good luck with that one!’ in any sort of thing I was pursuing and stuff like that.”

She then revealed that she noticed her friend was feeling down, following which Corden opened up to her about "work stuff and the internet and all those things," and they had a six-hour-long talk about it.

“I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe,” she admitted. “I went to the studio a couple weeks later, and I wrote this, and I remember I sang it into my phone and I sent it to you. And I remember you saying: ‘That’s exactly how I was feeling.’”