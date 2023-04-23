Emily Ratajkowski breaks silence on her intimate viral video with Harry Styles: 'bizzare'

Emily Ratajkowski finally broke silence on her PDA filled video with Harry Styles days after creating a buzz online.

Ratajkowski and Styles were spotted locking lips in a place which looked like a parking lot during their time in Tokyo Japan last month.



The video of the two sharing an intimate moment went viral and sparked fans reaction, who were seemingly surprised with the PDA.

In a recent interview for Vogue Spain, the My Body author shared her reaction on the video, while admitting that she never expected that it will go viral.

"I didn't expect this to happen [in relation to the video leak], but I think, in general, there's a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don't go to public restaurants," Ratajkowski told the outlet, according to a translation.



She also told the outlet that she's strived to have freedom, so "the idea of giving it up for the sake of privacy is something I haven't considered yet."

The video surfaced after Ratajkowski split from Eric André in February and Styles' relationship with Olivia Wilde ended in November 2022.

When the 31-year-old model was asked how it felt for her relationships become center of attention in public sphere, Ratajkowski admitted that she hasn't gotten used to it.

"It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. I'm just a person who's gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I've been in a dating stage," Ratajkowski told Vogue Spain.

"The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I'm surprised, but it's a tiny slice of my life" she added.