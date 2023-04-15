Taylor Swift drops jaws in fairycore dress on Eras Tour post-Joe Alwyn split 

Taylor Swift made headlines following her shocking breakup with Joe Alywn last weekend. The music icon, however, returned to her hit Eras Tour concerts and once again, wowed fans with her stunning appearance.
Swift returned to the stage for the first time for her first of three shows in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium post-break on Thursday.
The Grammy winner dropped jaws as she debuted not one, but four stunning new outfits throughout the show’s three-hour runtime.
Swift, who first channeled the Enchanted sequin-covered ball gown, wowed fans as she slipped into a fairycore green dress by Alberta Ferretti.
The Midnights crooner donned the latest fashion statement the moment she entered her folklore portion of the concert.
Aside from flaunting her gorgeous looks on stage, Swift also addressed the elephant in the room and jokingly quipped, “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?”
The Anti-Hero singer added, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”
“The song we are going to play next, it's just a love song, you know?” she subtly explained.
