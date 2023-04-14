Drake Bell found 'safe' at SeaWorld with son hours after considered 'endangered'

Drake Bell has been found safe with son at SeaWorld on Thursday, few hours after being considered 'endangered'.

Daytona Beach Police Department, who announced that "officers are looking" for the former child star on Thursday morning later found the actor with his child safe and sound.

The Drake & Josh star, 36, was last seen on Tuesday at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida, with his young son Jeremy, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

In the photo, Bell was spotted outside at the park with his son, who carries a plush Cookie Monster toy.

The post shared by the Police department about the missing actor read "He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m."

However, just hours later, the Public Information Officer Carrie McCallister confirmed to PEOPLE that the former child star had been located.

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the statement read.

Bell shares son Jeremy with ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling. In January, a source informed PEOPLE that the couple, who secretly tied the knot 2018 has separated late last year.

But the exes are "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible," the source added.

Bell has frequently made headlines for his controversial behavior. His ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbal and physical abuse in 2020, but the actor had denied the allegations at that time.