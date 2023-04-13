Hrithik Roshan Expresses Gratitude to 'One Man Army' Vikram Vedha Stuntman on His Birthday

Hrithik Roshan Thanks "One Man Army" Vikram Vedha Stuntman Mansoor Khan on Birthday

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently took to social media to express his gratitude towards his "one man army" stuntman, who worked with him on the upcoming film "Vikram Vedha". On the occasion of his stuntman's birthday, Roshan posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking him for his hard work and dedication.

In his post, Roshan referred to his stuntman as a "true inspiration" and praised him for always pushing the boundaries and performing stunts that are both thrilling and dangerous. He also shared a series of photos of his stuntman in action, showcasing his incredible skills and athleticism.

The actor's gesture towards his stuntman has been widely appreciated by his fans and followers, who have praised him for acknowledging the contributions of those who work behind the scenes in the film industry.