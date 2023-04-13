‘Stay’ by Rihanna crosses 1 billion streams on Spotify

Barbadian singer Rihanna has crossed one billion streams on Spotify with her song Stay feat Mikky Ekko. The song was a part of her seventh studio album named Unapologetic which was released in 2012.
The lyrics were co-written by Mikky Ekko and Justin Parker and it was very well received by critics, being labelled the stand-out track in the album. It also went on to sweep several charts worldwide. It hit number one in countries such as Denmark, Israel, and Canada, as well as No. 5 in France, Switzerland, Norway, United Kingdom, Australia and more.
It also entered the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart by peaking at No. 3, making it Rihanna’s 24th top ten on the list, successfully surpassing industry legend Whitney Houston.
