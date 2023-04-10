Prince William won't become King in Charles life

King Charles III, who's set to be officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla in May, has revealed to serve his people as the monarch for life.



In his first speech as the King, the 74-year-old made it clear that he had no intentions to abdicate the throne for his eldest son William, vowing to serve his people for life.

At the time, Charles III appeared quashing the rumours about the monarchy's future, confirming he won't abdicate the throne.

Charles said: "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."



The new head of state appeared sharing his plan to serve the nation for life, meaning that William will not ascended to the throne in King Charles's life.



Charles is the oldest person to become king in British history. He was only 3 years old when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, making him her heir apparent throughout her 70-year reign.

Fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, says King Charles III will hand over the reign to Prince William next year. However, the new King has made it clear that he will not abdicate.



In 2018, Queen Elizabeth II appeared showing confidence in Charles as she backed him as the Commonwealth leader, formally asking the heads to appoint her eldest son as her successor of the association of Britain and its former colonies.