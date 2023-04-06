Olivia Wilde claims Jason Sudeikis does not pay child support despite superior income

File footage

Olivia Wilde has claimed her ex Jason Sudeikis does not pay child support for their two kids following their split in new documents.



The actress and filmmaker, 39, claimed that she’s been left to pay for 100% of the costs of their children's day-to-day care when they are with her, despite Sudeikis’ 'significantly superior' income.

Wilde and Sudeikis dated from 2011 to 2020 and share two children, an eight-year-old son Otis and six-year-old daughter Daisy.

On Tuesday (4 April), The Blast published new legal documents filed by the Don’t Worry Darling director asking a judge to order the Ted Lasso star to pay her “retroactive” child support money in line with his income, as well as $500,000 (£400,000) to cover her legal fees.

“Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter,” Wilde said in the filing.

In the documents, Wilde claims that she has been forced to cover food, clothing and childcare since their split, when the children are with her.

Wilde claims in her filing that, as is standard in California, Sudeikis should pay her attorney’s fees as she believes he earns better than her.

“While I have yet to receive specific financial information from Jason, my understanding and belief is that he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income,” she said. “I have no reason to believe that Jason would dispute this.

“I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason’s standard of living.

“I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct.”

Wilde’s lawyers added: “Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion’s share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action.”