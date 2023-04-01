Teyana Taylor will star as Dionne Warwick in a biopic

She explained that she was inspired by Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of Ray Charles in 'Ray'

American singer Teyana Taylor will be playing industry icon Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic. She also confirmed that filming for the movie is already underway in a new interview.

“We’re already working on it. We’re in the building process right now. I always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person that I would be playing.”

She explained that she was inspired by Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of Ray Charles in Ray as well as Angela Bassett who played Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It: “I miss when movies were like that, when you got to really get to know them and tap in.”

She also mentioned her approach to playing the part and Dionne’s role in the movie: "She's had a wonderful career, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible to tell her story,"