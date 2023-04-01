Zendaya and Tom Holland reportedly arrive in Mumbai to attend this event

Tom Holland and Zendaya are travelling to the other half of the hemisphere.

The couple was spotted arriving together in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 31st, 2023 per Entertainment Tonight.

The pair dressed down for their day of travel, with the Dune actress dressed in a sweatshirt, leggings and her glasses, and the Spider-Man actor opting for a jacket, T-shirt, jeans and baseball hat.

The duo was each carrying bags as they made their way from the airport to their car.

The latest sighting of the couple comes a week after the actress, 26, was seen wearing a special jewellery tribute to beau Tom. She wore a simple gold signet ring with the initials ‘TH’ engraved on it in an ornate script.



According to India Today, if reports are to be believed, the celebrity couple is in India to be a part of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch. Located in Mumbai, NMACC is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of art, conceived to spark artistic curiosity within the community.

Holland and Zendaya met on the set of 2017’s Spider-Man : Homecoming.

The Spider-Man couple have been together now for almost two years, and their romance is showing no signs of stopping.

While they have opted to keep their relationship private since going Instagram official September 2021, they’ve still taken moments throughout the years to celebrate each other.

A source previously told People that Zendaya and Holland, 26, “started seeing each other” while filming the Marvel movie in 2016.

“They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,” the insider said at the time.

Holland told GQ that November 2022 that “one of the downsides” of being famous and in a relationship is that “privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”