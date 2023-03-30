K-pop band NMIXX win new award at music show

They also dealt with a recent controversy after a band member Jinni suddenly left the group

K-pop group NMIXX have taken their first-ever win on the music show Show Champion. Not only is it the group’s first win on Show Champion, but it is also their first music show win since their debut last year.

They were up against multiple talented artists for the top spot including BTS’ Jimin with his solo title track Like Crazy, To You from WSG Wannabe (Gaya-G) and Woody’s Nostalgia. Ultimately, NMIXX claimed the win with their new title track called Love Me Like This.

The group has received a positive reception for their latest comeback which was released on March 20th. Although their pre-release track Young, Dumb, Stupid was not to everyone’s taste because of its chorus that used a nursery rhyme, their title track was a hit with their fans.

They also dealt with a recent controversy after a band member Jinni suddenly left the group without any specific explanation.