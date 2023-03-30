Prince Harry and Meghan: Delay over coronation decision could backfire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned that the delay in their decision to attend King Charles coronation could backfire.
An expert said the couple risk looking like they are "playing media games" if they wait until the last minute to confirm an attendance to the ceremony.
Speaking to express.co.uk, PR expert Liv Arnold said, "It would be difficult for Harry and Meghan to remain quiet about their attendance at the coronation in May."
She told Daily Express, "Keeping the visit quiet, the public might think they're still playing media games by waiting until the last minute. Like it's a treat that they're attending."
She said,"Considering their status, it'll be difficult to keep their attendance quiet."
Prince Harry is in London as part of legal proceedings over alleged breaches of privacy.
