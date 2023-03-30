Nick Cannon reveals he doesn't give 'monthly allowance' to mothers of his 12 kids

Nick Cannon revealed that he does not provide "monthly allowance" to the mothers of his all 12 kids, as he shared the details of his financial arrangements with them.

The Wild N' Out host, 42, recently appeared on Audacy's Hot 104.1 in St. Louis, shared that he never denies finances to the mothers of his 12 kids, if there be something they need.

"It ain't even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don't give myself that," he revealed while discussing his child support arrangement with each of the women. "What they need, they get it."

"There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive…. That's why they call me the provider," he added.

The comedian further expressed the "respect and admiration" he has for the mothers of his 12 kids.

"I have so much respect and admiration for the individual. Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that's the best gift any man could ask for," he explained.

"Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I'm gonna always show love and respect," he continued. "I'll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children."