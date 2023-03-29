Dia Mirza recalls her struggle period, reveals she played an extra in song for her ‘first portfolio’

Dia Mirza is famous for films like: Sanju, Thappad, Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Dia Mirza recalls how she played an extra for a song to earn money so that she could get her first professional portfolio.

“I played as what they call an extra in a song. It made me enough money to go and shoot my first professional portfolio.”



Dia recalled working as a background dancer for a song Jumbalakka from a Tamil movie En Swasa Kaatre.

“We shot for the song in Ramoji Rao Film City. I was there with 4-5 friends and we had a great time. Raju Sundaram was dancing, Mink was part of the song, it was a great experience. And we earned good money so that we could go back and do the things that we wanted to do.”

The Love Breakups Zindagi actress further spilled beans about her first ever music video that she shot at the age of 15.

"It was composed by M M Keeravani. We shot the video entirely in Hyderabad. I have been looking for the song on YouTube”, added Mirza.

Dia Mirza worked really hard to get herself recognized in the Bollywood film industry. Once she succeeded in doing do, she managed to rule hearts with her phenomenal acting talent in films like; Dus, Sanju, Thappad, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and many more, reports ETimes.