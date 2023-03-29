Gigi Hadid raises her voice against pro-gun politicians

Gigi Hadid on Tuesday her voice against what he said pro-gun US politicians after six people including three children were killed in a school shooting.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a message that asked people to "Stop electing pro gun politicians.

In an earlier message, she demanded, "Protect kids not guns."

A heavily armed 28-year-old fatally shot three children and three adult staffers on Monday at a private Christian school the suspect once attended in Tennessee's capital city before police killed the assailant, authorities said.

The motive was not immediately known, but the suspect had drawn detailed maps of the school, including entry points for the building, and left behind a "manifesto" and other writings that investigators were examining, Police Chief John Drake told reporters.

The latest in an epidemic of deadly mass gun violence that has come to routinely terrorize even the most cherished of U.S. institutions unfolded on a warm spring morning at The Covenant School, whose students consist mostly of elementary school-age children.