Jonathan Majors discouraged from suing 'girlfriend'

Jonathan Majors was called on not to pursue legal action after his alleged girlfriend reportedly recanted assault statement.

The Marvel star attorneys pleaded his innocence, claiming "they are gathering and presenting evidence" for prosecutors, including video footage and witness testimony from the driver, to provide to the district attorney "with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

Despite, the accuser allegedly recanted her allegations which led to criminal charges being dropped against the rising star, "this legal matter may be far from over," as per New York attorney Frank Salzano.

The attorney told Newsweek that while "Majors could seek to file a defamation lawsuit against the accuser for making a false public statement," he would advise the actor not to pursue it.

Salzano continued, "Situations of this nature regarding public figures are very complex in nature because, on one hand, inaction by Majors may be viewed publicly as a tacit admission of some wrongdoing, however, an affirmative claim for defamation by Majors keeps this matter in the public arena that much longer."

"If Majors was my client, I would advise him to seek a public retraction by the accuser and then move on and not file a defamation claim. Majors is a rising star in Hollywood," the lawyer said.

Earlier, Majors was arrested in Chelsea, New York City on Saturday as he faced two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment, and attempted assault.

Prosecutors claimed the 33-year-old slapped the accuser, believed to be his girlfriend, in a cab, "causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," and also put his hands on her neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."