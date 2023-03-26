Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘are paying for their palace campaign having failed’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s declining popularity has just been branded the “just deserts” for their failed PR campaign.



These claims and accusations have been issued by journalist Daniela Elser.

She warns the plummeting popularity “Is the price that the Sussexes are paying for their palace campaign having failed to really gain a huge amount of PR ground.”

Before concluding she told NZ Herald “Harry might be fighting to squeeze some sort of admission or acknowledgment or even an apology gluten-free muffin basket (I’m guessing) from his family, but instead he ended up with an immovable palace, a King who has refused to give an inch and large chunks of Americans having gone off them.”