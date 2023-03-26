'Succession' star Brian Cox says his character Logan Roy is 'misunderstood'

Succession star, Brian Cox, has opened up about his "misunderstood" character in the hit series and how he and Logan Roy share one key similarity.



While speaking to press including RadioTimes.com Cox said: “Logan is an entity and he is a very misunderstood entity because he's a lonely man. He's a deeply miserable man. And his big Achilles heel is he loves his children."

He continued: "If he didn't love his children, he’d be a lot happier. And how can you love that bunch of no-hopers? And that's what the show is about: these entitled children who think that they own the world and they don't.

"And of course, the brilliance of the show is that it's a satire, it’s a critique of what a particular society is," he said.

"He and I both share one thing in common: the human experiment is deeply f**king disappointing. All you have to do is look at this s**t country at the moment. And the fact is we don't do anything about it, because we're so f**king feudal.”

The launch of Season 4, on March 26, sees Logan remote and disturbed, estranged from his children, who don’t attend his birthday party.

While details about the highly-anticipated finale have not been disclosed showrunner Jesse Armstrong teased that it will surprise fans.

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).