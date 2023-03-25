 
Saturday March 25, 2023
Entertainment

Netflix Anime series in 2023: Check out the list

By Web Desk
March 25, 2023
Netflix Anime series that are releasing in 2023. Check out the list below:

1. Ultraman (Season 3) 

Release Date: Thursday, May 11th, 2023


2. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023)

Release Date: June 16th, 2023


3. Pluto (Season 1)

Release Date: October 26th, 2023


4. Kengan Ashura (Part 3)

Release Date: September 2023


5. Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Part 2)

Release Date: 2023 (Yet to be announced)


6. Akuma-kun (Season 1)

Release Date: Fall 2023

7. Onmyōji (Season 1)

Release Date: 2023 (Yet to be announced)

8. Tomb Raider (Season 1)

Release Date: 2023 (Yet to be announced)