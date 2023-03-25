'Army of Dead 2’ is still alive: Zack Snyder

Zack Synder has given a nod on the return of the Army of the Dead sequel.
During an interview with The Nerd Queens, the Justice League filmmaker told about dealy in apocalypse film’s sequel.
“As far as the Army Universe goes… it’s still alive and well in my mind,” he said. “I know exactly what I would do.”
He continued, “It really depends on how we try to figure out how we go forward with Rebel Moon and the Rebel Moon universe. It’s not a small-time commitment, Rebel Moon stuff. A sci-fi thing at this scale does require a lot of attention to make it all make sense.”
Army of the Dead covers the Las Vegas father story who tries to help his daughter escape from near death in a zombie-infested world. The film was released on Netflix in 2021.
