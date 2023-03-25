Florence Pugh releases debut music for Zach Braff’s new film ‘A Good Person’

Florence Pugh entered the music world after releasing her debut music - the original songs I Hate Myself and The Best Part.
The Don’t Worry Darling star released her first music as a singer-songwriter. The latest tracks are featured on the soundtrack to her new film A Good Person, a drama written and directed by her ex-partner, Zach Braff.
“I wrote these songs for my character Allison in the movie to perform, but also as a way to process and digest her mindset and her low headspace,” Pugh explained.
“It was unbelievably helpful and hard; I wanted a song to reflect the self-hatred she had for herself in a way that the audience can truly understand,” the Total Entertainment reported.
In A Good Person, Pugh plays a promising musician called Allison whose life unravels after she survives a major tragedy, as per the movie synopsis.
Braff, in an interview, told The Independent, “I wrote A Good Person for Florence. And because Florence was my partner at the time and… she’s just… I mean, all of her talent! I was like, ‘I’ve gotta write something for her.’”
A Good Person landed in theatres on March 24. The film will be available on Sky Cinema from April 28.
