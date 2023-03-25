Florence Pugh releases debut music for Zach Braff’s new film ‘A Good Person’

 
Saturday March 25, 2023
By Web Desk
March 25, 2023
Florence Pugh entered the music world after releasing her debut music - the original songs I Hate Myself and The Best Part.

The Don’t Worry Darling star released her first music as a singer-songwriter. The latest tracks are featured on the soundtrack to her new film A Good Person, a drama written and directed by her ex-partner, Zach Braff.

“I wrote these songs for my character Allison in the movie to perform, but also as a way to process and digest her mindset and her low headspace,” Pugh explained.

“It was unbelievably helpful and hard; I wanted a song to reflect the self-hatred she had for herself in a way that the audience can truly understand,” the Total Entertainment reported.

In A Good Person, Pugh plays a promising musician called Allison whose life unravels after she survives a major tragedy, as per the movie synopsis.

Braff, in an interview, told The Independent, “I wrote A Good Person for Florence. And because Florence was my partner at the time and… she’s just… I mean, all of her talent! I was like, ‘I’ve gotta write something for her.’”

A Good Person landed in theatres on March 24. The film will be available on Sky Cinema from April 28.