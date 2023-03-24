Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk ‘diminishing’ brand image

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly at risk of ruining and diminishing their image if they wind up away from the Coronation.



These claims have been brought to light by TalkTV host Vanessa Feltz.

She warned against the consequences of not attending the Coronation and claimed that the couple risks diminishing their own star value, if they snub this event.



“Of course they should come and I think they will come; I'd be very surprised if they didn’t come,” she claimed.

“They need to come because they need to reinforce their royal credentials. If they are not there, then they diminish their own earning capacity; their own cachet diminishes if they are not there.”

“They’ve got to be royal, if they aren’t royal they don’t count, so they must come.”