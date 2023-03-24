Pooja Bhatt contracts coronavrus disease, fans wish for her speedy recovery

Pooja Bhatt is a famous director, voice over artist and actor

Pooja Bhatt contract COVID-19, shares the news posting an old video from the year 2020 where the children can be seen driving the virus away by banging different kinds of utensils.

She wrote: “And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around and can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon.”

The video she posted was initially shared by a twitter user with a caption that read: “Three years ago, on this day, Indians following the advice of Modi were driving away coronavirus from the country by banging utensils!”

After hearing the news, netizens got worried for Pooja and sent her love and wishes for her speedy recovery.

One of the fans wrote: “Be well soon, Pooja. Binge on anything and everything it’s a free pass! Bhatt replied: “Thankfully I have no appetite!”

Meanwhile another fan wrote: “Dang! Get well soon! And welcome to our group of ‘experienced’ ones! My friend said she had her best ideas during the forced quarantine.” The 51-years old actress replied: “Yes nothing like a reminder of one’s mortality to have the best thoughts.”

Pooja Bhatt is a renowned director and voice over artist. She has also starred in numerous films like; Sadak 2, Bombay Begums, and Chup: Revenge of The Artist, reports HindustanTimes.