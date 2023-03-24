Army veteran appointed to the board of Prince Harry's charity

Prince Harry has appointed an army veteran to the board of his charity.
The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant JJ Chalmers was badly injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan in 2011 while serving as a Royal Marine.
According to express.co.uk, he has previously said that Harry provided him with “one of the key catalysts” in his recovery.
The publication reported that Harry has made Chalmers a trustee of Invictus Games Foundation.
It said he himself is a former participant in the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel which was set up by Prince Harry, and was a gold medallist.
According to express.co.uk, Chalmers and Harry became friends after they met during a rehabilitation triathlon in 2014, and he was invited to the royal wedding in 2018.
He has said he'll “be forever grateful” to the Duke of Sussex for encouraging him to take part in the Invictus Games.
