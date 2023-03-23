'Bridgerton' prequel 'Queen Charlotte' first-look and trailer released: Check it out

Netflix series Bridgerton's spinoff prequel Queen Charlotte has released its official trailer filled with passionate love and intense drama.

Young Queen Charlotte's (India Amarteifio) marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest) sets the pace for a passionate love story and challenges that comes with power.

Golda Rosheuvel (Older Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) are reprising their roles from Bridgerton in this series.

The cast also inlcudes with Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley (older).

Check out the official trailer:

The six-part series is helmed by Shonda Rhimes and will be available to stream on May 4, 2023.





See the first-look photos below:



