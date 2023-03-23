Prince Harry resisted the fact King Charles was his 'boss'

Prince Harry talks about the drawbacks of being dependent on King Charles III.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex talks about his feelings as the new monarch cut down his security back in 2020.
He pens: “I recognized the absurdity, a man in his mid-thirties being financially cut off by his father. But Pa wasn’t merely my father, he was my boss, my banker, my comptroller, keeper of the purse strings throughout my adult life.”
He adds : “Cutting me off therefore meant firing me, without redundancy pay, and casting me into the void after a lifetime of service. More, after a lifetime of rendering me otherwise unemployable.
Harry's memoir becomes once again the butt of the joke
Gaurav Chopra talks about his career choices and parental loss
Prince William made an unannounced visit to Poland
Shabana Azmi talks about the most romantic gesture by Javed Akhtar
King Charles III's late mother Queen Elizabeth II's new statue will be placed in a prominent London location
Jennifer Aniston won't fight with Drew Barrymore to be Adam Sandler's love interest in movies