Polls show people don't want to watch Coronation if Harry and Meghan attend

A couple of polls in a leading British newspaper don’t make a happy reading for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
In the first poll, people were asked "Do you think Prince Harry and Meghan should attend the King's coronation?
Only 9 percent respondents said Yes while 85 percent said NO. 6 percent people who took part in the poll sais only Prince Harry should attend the ceremony.
In another poll by the same publication, they were asked "Will Harry and Meghan's attendance make you more or less likely to watch the Coronation?
87 percent voters said they were less likely to watch Coronation if the couple attended the ceremony while 13 percent said they were more likely to watch it if the couple attended.
