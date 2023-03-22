Jason Ritter admits nepotism behind his acting career

Jason Ritter revealed that he benefited from father's connection in his career's early phase.

In a recent episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the Frozen II actor said he got his first acting job due to his father's connection in the 1991 cartoon The Real Story of O Christmas Tree.

The 43-year-old father, John Ritter, breathed his last at 54 in 2003; he was best known for playing Jack Tripper on the famed ABC comedy show Three’s Company.

“I will say, without any hesitation, this was like a full-on nepotism hire. I will admit that” adding, “He [John] for sure got me the job. I did try to stay away from that later,” Ritter joked.

Ritter starred in several films and television, including The Tale, Frozen II, and Netflix’s superhero drama Raising Dion.