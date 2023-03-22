Oprah ‘needs’ Meghan Markle to ‘retain own influence’ as ‘powerhouse American mate’

File Footage

Experts believe Oprah is ‘desperate’ to use Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the purposes of retaining her own influence.



Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton made these admissions.

His accusations have been brought to light by the DailyMail.



He started by saying, “Meghan hangs on every word uttered by Gayle and Oprah in particular, who she regards as queens of the American celebrity woke movement, of which she is so desperate to be a part.”

Thus “The message to Meghan from her pair of faux friends came through loud and clear: We need you to be at the coronation in order for us to retain our own influence as your powerhouse American media mates.”