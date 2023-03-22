Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s LA dream is ‘cynical, ugly’: ‘Determined by power’

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traded a life in the UK for friendships that are ‘rarely honest, cynical, and ugly’.



Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton made these admissions.

His accusations have been brought to light by the DailyMail.



“It's cynical, it's ugly, but it's how the Hollywood elite have always operated; friendship is very rarely genuine, but instead determined by someone's power and influence.”

“Oprah made a similar public intervention following the death of the late Queen, proving that even a family tragedy is an event she will happily wade into to spread pro-Meghan propaganda if it gives her a voice of authority on a royal event.”