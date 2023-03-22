Zendaya's stylist Law Roach reveals how she reacted when he announced retirement

The American stylist Law Roach revealed how Zendaya suported him on his decision to get retired.

Roach, 44, also set the record straight on a video of him that went viral with Euphoria star when they both attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show together, where it looked like they were having an argument.

In a recent appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low, the stylist revealed that when Zendaya found out about his retirement via his since-deleted Instagram post where he announced it, she reached out to him and offered to help him in any way she could.

"She called, and she said, ‘Girl, I thought we make big decisions together,'" Roach recalled.

"Of course, she supported me. She’s like, ‘Do you need me to send you on a vacation?’ Like tell me what you’re going through, and I talked to her about just being unhappy and being unhappy for a really long time and still grieving the death of my nephew. So, we had that talk, and she was like, ‘Whatever you need, whatever you need'" he added.

The stylist went on to explain that although Zendaya had nothing to do with his sudden retirement, "the internet is cruel."

"People started to blame her for my retirement, and that wasn’t fair to her,” he said. "The things they were saying, of course isn’t true. So, then it spilled over to my suffering. She started to suffer too. And I didn’t think that was fair because she has always protected me in this industry and vice versa."

In the same interview Roach also talked about the viral video that came out in the days following his retirement announcement, in which he seemed upset with Zendaya at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.

In the short clip, Zendaya takes the last seat in the front row next to Emma Stone and seems to point to the seat behind her for Roach.

The fashion designer explained that the two were running late to the show because of the traffic, and when they arrived at the venue, it was chaotic, and he was surprised for not having a seat next to Zendaya like he did when she was an ambassador for Valentino.

"They’ll just sit you wherever they can find you a seat, but I had a seat, and the seat that she pointed to, that was Darnell’s — which is her assistant — that was his seat," he said.

"We were both actually standing there, and so she was like, ‘Darnell, that’s your seat.’ And then they came and was like ‘Law, you need to sit.’ I was like, ‘Well, you need to tell me where I’m sitting'" he added.