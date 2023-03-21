King Charles drafting 'two coronation schedules' amid Harry, Meghan drama

file footage

King Charles is reportedly working to draft two separate schedules for his upcoming landmark coronation in light of the uncertainty surrounding the attendance of his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.



According to OK! Magazine, the two royal camps of King Charles and Prince Harry are engaging in ‘tense negotiations’ to reach a decision on the issue of Harry and Meghan’s attendance.

As per insider reports, relations between Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so tense that the monarch has asked Palace officials to “draft two separate schedules, one with the King’s youngest son and his wife in attendance, and the other without them.”

This comes as reports suggest that Charles asked the couple to vacate their royal UK residence and the couple subsequently christened their daughter Lilibet in the US, without any royal presence.

Earlier, however, The Daily Mail quoted ‘family friends’ saying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being kept on the ‘periphery’ of King Charles’ historic coronation plans and would be ‘seated in Iceland’.