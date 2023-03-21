Bella Hadid celebrates sobriety on Tik Tok: '5 months alcohol free'

Bella Hadid celebrated 5 months of being sober by sharing a video on Tik Tok on her official account.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old model acheived a new milestone by taking an alcohol-free trip to Las Vegas in honor of reaching the fifth month in her sobriety journey.

"5 months alcohol free," mentioned Hadid in a TikTok with a smile, as she was spending time with a gal pal inside a casino.

Hadid later offered a close up look of her outfit for the night out via an Instagram Story, where she posed in a black Adidas track pants and a backless, low-cut halter top.

In another glimpse from the weekend, she was dressed in a bright-red ensemble in which she tagged her styling team and thanked them for making her "feel so beautiful."

The model also shared a glamourous look in another Tiktok video on her page, having a fun time with friends, she posed inside an elevator while a remix of Mariah Carey's It's a Wrap played in the background.

Hadid also showed off her method of traveling by sharing snaps from inside a flight that had a colorful bouquet of flowers and cans of her non-alcoholic beverage drink Kin Euphorics.

In September, 2021, Hadid became co-founder and partner of the beverage brand, after realising that it really helped the brain fog from her Lyme disease, anxiety and the burnout from constant work and travel.

"I don't feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," said the model in an interview with InStyle.

"There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?" she added.

During the interview, Hadid also opened up on her relationship with alcohol by sharing, "I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol, and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."