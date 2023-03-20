'Dungeons & Dragons' costars Hugh Grant and Chris Pine head out for dinner in Berlin

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves costars Hugh Grant and Chris Pine stepped out for dinner in Berlin.
On Sunday, March 19, Hugh Grant dressed up confidently in a grey shirt and black blazer, teamed with a black pair of jeans, as he headed for dinner with his wife Anna Eberstein and costar Chris Pine in Berlin.
According to Daily Mail, the 62-year-old actor also stopped to sign a few autographs for some fans outside the restaurant.
Chris Pine, cut a dapper figure in a brown double breasted jacket underneath a white T-shirt and a pair of coordinating trousers.
He accessorised with gold necklace, while finishing his look off with a patterned pocket square.
Meanwhile, Grant's wife, Anna, 43, donned a black and gold T-shirt under a black jacket adorned with gold buttons, and a pair of black trousers.
Hugh and Chris are currently on the promotional trail for their film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cited from Daily Mail.
Sona Mohapatra appreciates Sonali Kulkarni for apologizing for her sexist remark
'Brokeback Mountain' to make a West End debut with Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges
Others questioned why they are releasing unrelated music instead of their own album
'Only Murders in the Building' stars, Selena Gomez, Martin Short seen filming in New York
Ashima Chibber reveals Rani Mukerji cried many times while filming Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Long-time friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reflect on working together in 'Air'