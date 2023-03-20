'Dungeons & Dragons' costars Hugh Grant and Chris Pine head out for dinner in Berlin

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves costars Hugh Grant and Chris Pine stepped out for dinner in Berlin.



On Sunday, March 19, Hugh Grant dressed up confidently in a grey shirt and black blazer, teamed with a black pair of jeans, as he headed for dinner with his wife Anna Eberstein and costar Chris Pine in Berlin.

According to Daily Mail, the 62-year-old actor also stopped to sign a few autographs for some fans outside the restaurant.

Chris Pine, cut a dapper figure in a brown double breasted jacket underneath a white T-shirt and a pair of coordinating trousers.

He accessorised with gold necklace, while finishing his look off with a patterned pocket square.

Meanwhile, Grant's wife, Anna, 43, donned a black and gold T-shirt under a black jacket adorned with gold buttons, and a pair of black trousers.

Hugh and Chris are currently on the promotional trail for their film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cited from Daily Mail.



