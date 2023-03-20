Ashima Chibber talks about emotions Rani Mukerji felt while filming Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Ashima Chibber reveals Rani Mukerji cried many times while filming Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Ashima Chibber directed Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, and the emotional rollercoaster ride has not spared anyone including Rani Mukerji. Ashima talked about how Rani cried at several points while filming.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, she spoke about the equation of friendship she shares with Rani, and shared, "When I decided to become a single mother and I was pregnant, she was the first one I confided in. And I saw a side to Rani which was so brave, compassionate, and supportive of me. Rani is the epitome of motherhood. Who else could have understood this story better than her? So, every day was a revelation to me."

She further elaborated, "It was an emotional ride for us. Rani was crying, and I was pretty emotional while doing the scenes. I couldn’t imagine that someone had suffered this long; 610 days without your child is excruciatingly painful, everything else is peripheral for me."

Ashima’s first project as a director was a Yash Raj Films comedy called Mere Dad Ki Maruti which was released in 2013. She has directed series like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and others. While Rani will be releasing a memoir this year in which she will reflect on her 25 years in film industry.