Thousands react as Kate Middleton shares never-before-seen pictures with her children

Kate Middleton and her childrens' latest pictures were liked by more than one million people on Instagram on Sunday.

The never-before-seen pictures were posted on Instagram and Twitter in connection with Mother's Day.

Royal fans hugely appreciated Kate and William's decision to share these snaps with the public.

In a photo taken by Matt Porteous, Kate can be seen smiling widely in a white blouse, blue trousers, cropped denim jeans and white trainers while perched on tree branches.

Prince Louis and Prince George are sitting on her sides, while Princess Charlotte is perched slightly further away.



