King Charles has reason for not inviting Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to Coronation?

King Charles III, set to be crowned alongside his wife Camilla in May, has sparked reactions with his latest move.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet, who received their royal titles this month, have not reportedly been invited by their grandfather to attend the coronation.

There are speculations and predictions that the 74-year-old monarch would give Prince William and Kate Middleton's children a big role at the landmark ceremony.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

However, King Charles has been urged not to give the same role to Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and settled down in the US to live a life of their choice - as they could steal the thunder of his historic event.

An insider has claimed that "the monarch has no bad feelings for Harry and Meghan's kids, but Archie and Lilibet's attention-seeking parents are responsible for any such move from the palace."