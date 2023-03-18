Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanting ‘generational wealth’ for Archie, Lilibet

File Footage

Insiders have just spilled the beans on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial plans.



These insights have been made by an inside source who warns “Harry and Meghan know they’re hot stuff right now and are eager to cash in.”

Reportedly, “They’re gunning for billionaire status and willing to go all-out to achieve that.”

The same source also claimed that the couple are ‘already rich enough’ to hire experts for better money management, straight from the $15 million mansion in California they call their home.