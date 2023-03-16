'Outlander' actor Richard Rankin to play detective John Rebus in new crime series

Outlander actor Richard Rankin is slated to lead a series based on Ian Rankin's crime novels.



Screenwriter Gregory Burke is adapting Ian Rankin's work for the six-part series that will be about Edinburgh detective John Rebus, played by Richard Rankin.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the series will start shooting in Scotland in April.

Niall MacCormick will serve as the director and will stream on Scandinavian streamer Viaplay in 2024.

Talking about his new role, Rankin said, "I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of Rebus."

The Last Kingdom actor added, "I’m a big fan of the series and Sir Ian Rankin. I feel very lucky to be given the honor of bringing such an iconic Scottish character back to TV screens and will give all I have to do it justice."