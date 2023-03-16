BTS’ Jimin admits he feels anxious about the group’s hiatus

He expressed his pride at the other member’s achievements

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS sat down for an interview with Vogue Korea where he discussed his ambitions, his solo album Face and his feelings on BTS’ hiatus. He also spoke about his ambitions as a performer and his approach to work.

When talking about the new chapter for the K-pop group, he expressed his pride at the other member’s achievements, though admitted that he has some worries as well: “Now that we’ve set sail separately on these new adventures, I can’t help but feel anxious and terrified from time to time. In those moments, I think of my fellow group members and try to find strength in them.”

He admitted that they motivate him to work harder as well: “Seeing the other BTS members find their calling and try to develop themselves further, I naturally feel inspired and motivated to achieve my own goals as well, until the day we all meet again.”