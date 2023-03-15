Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may attend Coronation for Princess Lilibet’s ‘blessing’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still contemplating whether or not they should attend King Charles’ upcoming Coronation in May, 2023.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, with guests including Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and the toddler’s godfather, Tyler Perry.

Zoe Forsey and Russell Myers, hosts of the Pod Save The King podcast, discussed the christening and the Coronation last week, via Express UK.

Forsey noted the significance of royal christenings, saying they “are a really big deal,” with religion playing a central role for the monarchy.

Royal editor at the Daily Mirror, Myers, agreed, “The King is the head of the Church of England, the Anglican Church, and certainly he would find a christening to be a very sacred event, a reason to celebrate togetherness and new beginnings. I think it’s great shame that he wasn’t there.”

During Archie’s christening in the summer of 2019, there were royal photographs of the family including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and there are none for Lilibet.

Myers added that the Sussexes “want their children to have the royal connection.” He said, “The one thing I do think is it means Harry and Megan are going to come to the Coronation and I do think they’ll bring the family because they will want to celebrate that unity with the Royal Family.”

Forsey suggested that the Sussexes may choose to hold “a blessing” for the christening if they return to the UK in May, likening it to similar events held for weddings such as that of King Charles and Queen Camilla in 2005.

Myers responded, “I think that's a good shout because I think they [Harry and Meghan] will want to do that,” before adding, “I think they will come now.”