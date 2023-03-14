K-pop group Ateez’s Hongjoong tears up at a fan’s story

The pair spent some time reading messages from their fans

Hongjoong from the K-pop group Ateez got emotional as he read a fan’s message while hosting the show called Idol Radio. The group have just finished up with their The Fellowship: Break The Wall tour and have returned to their usual activities.

One of those activities is hosting the show Idol Radio by members Hongjoong and Yunho. The pair spent some time reading messages from their fans, one of which turned out to be quite touching.

The fan explained that they sustained a leg injury and it was their wish to go to Ateez’s concert that pushed them to try harder in rehab and work on being able to walk again. They admitted that they consider the group to be a saviour for them and their family and they plan on enjoying themselves at one of their concerts.

Hongjoong evidently grew emotional after reading the message and expressed his wish to see this fan enjoying themselves at their concert very soon.