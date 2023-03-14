Kareena Kapoor spends vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids in Africa

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in 'Vikram Vedha' opposite Hrithik Roshan

Kareena Kapoor Khan spends quality vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and children in Africa.

Bebo has flown out of India to Africa to spend a quality vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan, and children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

She dropped a picture on her Instagram story featuring the three important boys of her life. In the picture, Saif poses for the camera standing behind a grill while his two sons are busy playing with the Giraffe standing at the back.

Khan looked handsome like always as he opted for a simple and decent look for the wildlife trip. He wore a plain light blue t-shirt paired with a dark blue denim jeans. He also wore a beige coloured stylish cap. On the other hand, Tim wore a grey sweatshirt with a black jeans and baby Jeh wore a striped t-shirt along with a cap.

Kareena captioned the picture: “And so the adventure begins.” She also mentioned in the story that they are having a fun time in Africa.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. She is will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

