Suniel Shetty says 'Sanjay Dutt's entry in 'Hera Pheri 3' will take it to another level'

'Hera Pheri 3' is all set to amuse audience starring the OGs Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty expresses excitement on Sanjay Dutt's entry in the film Hera Pheri 3.

Recently, it has been confirmed that Dutt will be playing a vital role in the Hera Pheri 3. Reportedly, he will be starring in the film as a gangster.

Talking about the Munna Bhai MBBS actor’s role in the film, Shetty added: "He will take this to another level. We share a fantastic relationship and that will transpire on screen, too."

Moreover, when there were reports about Akshay Kumar being replaced with Kartik Aaryan in the film, the Shootout at Lokhandwala actor stated that he told Akshay that Hera Pheri’s sequel should be his first priority.

"Whenever I had spoken to Akki in the past, I had always told him that this film should be our top priority. He had also agreed saying, ‘Yes, this is a film we should work on’. About the director, as long as Farhad is committed to the script, I don’t think there is a problem at all."

Hera Pheri 3 has entered into the filming phase. The first glimpse of the OGs Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty was also dropped by the makers, reports Pinkvilla.