New royal titles overshadow King Charles' plan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their children will use the titles of the Prince and Princess.

Their decision was immediately recognized by the royal family and the line of succession was updated on the official website of the family.

Hours later, king Charles granted the title of Duke of Edinburg to his younger brother Prince Edward.

A royal expert thinks the addition of new titles have overshadowed King Charles plans for slimmed-down monarchy.

The changes have been seen as contrast with the long-rumoured desire of the sovereign to streamline the Firm to make it more agile, modern and cost-effective.

Speaking to express.co.uk,Richard Fitzwilliams said "The idea of a 'slimmed-down monarchy' hasn’t been much in evidence this week with Archie and Lili receiving titles automatically and it being announced that Edward will become Duke of Edinburgh."