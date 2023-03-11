Harry, Meghan to be in background at coronation as Palace will be in control of media

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle can't control what media broadcasts during the coronation and won't be given much attention.
Speaking to The Express, royal expert Dr. Ed Owens said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have no control at the historic event as everything will be pre-organized by the palace staff.
"Harry and Meghan will have no control over how this event plays out, the Royal Household will have complete control over this event,” the expert said.
"The rehearsal schedule will be extremely intense. Everything will be organised down to the second in terms of how the event is meant to unfold, in terms of the role of the different performers.”
"If Harry and Meghan are present on the day, they are going to be minor figures at the fringe of this event,” Owens added.
The expert went on to say that just like the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Palace will be "able to control what images broadcasters can share with the public" among other things.
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has confirmed that Charles has invited the duo to his coronation despite evicting them from their Windsor home, the Frogmore cottage.
However, the representative said that “an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”
Gerard Pique may take an action against his former girlfriend Shakira for shading him in songs and interviews, source
Jenna Ortega met Paul Mescal for the first time during the 2023 SAG Awards
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh shares favorite films and Meryl Streep performances as Oscars loom
Angelina Jolie reportedly wants to meet Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Ines De Ramon
The second part of Netflix’s ‘You’ Season 4 is now available to stream on the platform
The dukedom was created for Prince Philip in 1947 after his marriage to the then Princess Elizabeth.