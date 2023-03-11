Harry, Meghan to be in background at coronation as Palace will be in control of media

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle can't control what media broadcasts during the coronation and won't be given much attention.

Speaking to The Express, royal expert Dr. Ed Owens said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have no control at the historic event as everything will be pre-organized by the palace staff.

"Harry and Meghan will have no control over how this event plays out, the Royal Household will have complete control over this event,” the expert said.

"The rehearsal schedule will be extremely intense. Everything will be organised down to the second in terms of how the event is meant to unfold, in terms of the role of the different performers.”

"If Harry and Meghan are present on the day, they are going to be minor figures at the fringe of this event,” Owens added.

The expert went on to say that just like the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Palace will be "able to control what images broadcasters can share with the public" among other things.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has confirmed that Charles has invited the duo to his coronation despite evicting them from their Windsor home, the Frogmore cottage.

However, the representative said that “an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”