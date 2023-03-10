Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to find ‘bit of humility and good humour’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned the Coronation is not their chance to shine but a ‘major British moment’.



This insight has been brought forward by royal author and commentator A.N. Wilson.

According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “It emerged this week that the little Princess had been recently baptised at Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito, California, by the Bishop of Los Angeles, the Rt Rev John H Taylor, a former chief of staff to President Nixon.”



“But even this joyful news could not be disseminated without being accompanied by the obligatory victim narrative.”

Wilson also added, “Surely this is the time to stop the royal trouble-making, resist the urge to pick quarrels, and instead build some bridges and behave with a bit of humility and good humour.”

“That said, while we are allowing ourselves some optimism, let's hope that some clever person at Westminster Abbey finds a couple of seats for them which are behind a pillar, out of reach of the television cameras.”

“Just for once, Harry and Meghan, this day is not about YOU, but about something rather bigger.”