Pedro Pascal dishes on brutal death scene in 'Game of Thrones': 'I was dead asleep'

The Last of Us Joel actor Pedro Pascal recalled filming the brutal death scene of his character in HBO's highest rated show Game of Thrones.

Pascal revealed that filming his character Oberyn Martell's death scene on the hit series was so "relaxing" that he actually fell asleep during it.



The 47-year-old actor, who recently appeared on First We Feast's Hot Ones, which is an interview series in which celebrities eat spicy chicken wings, reflected on the graphic sequence.

In the scene, which aired in 2014, Ser Gregor The Mountain Clegane played by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson crushes Martell's skull, splashing blood all over the stone floor.

"There were all of these fleshy bits that they were kind of placing all over my face, and pumping blood so that it would pool, you know, and spread through the amphitheater for this good wide shot of the two of us from above," Pascal told the host Sean Evans. "And I was dead asleep."

Pascal also noted that it was "so hot" the day they filmed his death, but the blood that which was pumping out through tubes along Björnsson's body was comparatively cool.

Björnsson himself was "the gentlest guy ever," Pascal added, that he couldn't even feel the other actor's weight on him when he straddled to kill him.

"It was very cathartic, and I went into the deepest sleep I've been in," the actor said.