Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no ‘moral fibre or decency’ at ‘this hypocritical juncture’

Experts have just started to question Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to Christen Lilibet as a princess when there is not even a ‘moral fibre or decency’ left in them ‘this hypocritical juncture’.



According to a report by Daily Mail these admissions and allegations have been shared by royal author and commentator Jan Moir.

She claims, “If the pair of them had any moral fibre or decency we would not be at this hypocritical juncture – for surely the christening of their young children provides a perfect parting of the ways.”

“Refusing to use or glorify in royal titles for Archie and Lilibet would have mothballed the monarchy in their troubled lives in one sweeping, admirable gesture.”

“The Sussexes could have said goodbye forever to the boiled beef and custard sludge of a British life they clearly found hateful.”

“They could have freed themselves from the stifling tradition and embarrassing privilege, and instead fully embraced the glittering meritocracy of America.”

“That would have been bold, progressive and non-elitist, which is exactly what this pair always claim to be, against all evidence to the contrary.”