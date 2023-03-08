Lizzo slams ‘inclusive’ runway debut: ‘This is just inclusivity for inclusivity’s sake’

Lyricist and songwriter Lizzo has just turned to social media to highlight Victoria Secret’s ‘shocking attempts’ at ‘inclusivity’.
The singer shared her thoughts in a candid post that has been shared to Twitter.
She started by saying, “This is a win for inclusivity for inclusivity’s sake”.
“But if brands start doing this only because they’ve received backlash then what happens when the ‘trends’ change again?” she even went on to question.
Before signing off she also slipped in a jibe against the powers that be and added, “Do the CEOs of these companies value true inclusivity? Or do they just value money?”
https://twitter.com/lizzo/status/1632379676566999040
